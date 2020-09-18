(Commerce): Pakistan should apply for Basmati GI tag: UNISAME

Karachi:The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged the adviser to the prime minister Imran Khan for commerce Mr Abdul Razzak Dawood to take immediate notice of the fact that India has applied to the European Union for the geographical indications (GI) tag for their basmati rice and Pakistan should also apply without loss of time.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver alerted the adviser and the secretary commerce Muhammad Sauleh Faruqui to push the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to expedite the application for the basmati tag to EU. The EU market has vast potential and the basmati rice exporters cannot afford to overlook it. Pakistani basmati is in fact superior to Indian basmati.

Thaver said our super basmati rice has all the features and characteristics of basmati rice, it has the aroma, the look and the length and cooking ability and it has the inherent qualities of the GI being grown from the seeds and the geographical areas.

Thaver also urged the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) to pursue the matter on top priority and not remain behind. He said it is pertinent to note that most of the processors and exporters of basmati rice are SMEs and go to see the growers, millers and traders are also SMEs.