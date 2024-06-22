Commissioner Karachi Donkey Cart Race was held from ICI Bridge to the Commissioner Karachi Office. Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, attended as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
According to a statement issued from the commissioner office, Abdul Khalid secured first position, Muhammad Javed second, and Shahjehan alias Durga third position. The Karachi mayor praised the event, stating that donkey cart racing was a part of Karachi’s ancient culture and heritage. He appreciated the love of the people of Lyari for sports and their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage. Mr Wahab expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for youth to engage in positive activities through sports.
He hailed the donkey cart race as a cherished aspect of Karachi’s cultural heritage, praising the people of Lyari for keeping this tradition alive despite economic challenges. He acknowledged their love for sports and dedication to preserving their cultural identity, which was deeply rooted in Karachi’s history. The Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, featuring donkey cart race, cycle race, and other events, aims to promote positive activities for the city’s youth, Wahab added.
The donkey cart race was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi, who waved the flag to start the race, which began at ICI Bridge /Intersection, and ended at the Commissioner’s Office along Club Road. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, addressing on the occasion, emphasized the need to promote sports activities in Karachi, which would help provide positive opportunities for the city’s youth.
He announced the schedule for the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which includes a hockey tournament on June 25 at the Islahuddin Landi Kotal Ground in North Nazimabad, followed by prize distribution, a girls’ basketball tournament on June 26; a shooting ball tournament on June 29 at the Korangi Number 5 Shooting Ball Court; and a cycle race on June 30, starting at 7:30 AM at the Mazar-e-Quaid, prize distribution at 9:00 AM at the Commissioner Karachi Office. The boys’ basketball tournament will be held on June 30 at 9:00 PM at the Aram Bagh.