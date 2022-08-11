Commissioner Quetta inspects new cancer hospital

QUETTA: Commissioner Quetta Division, Suhail-ur-Rehman, has said, “In order to stamp out cancer disease, we all will have to work sincerely.”

These views were expressed by him during inspection of newly constructed 160-bedded cancer hospital, Quetta here on Thursday. Directing the concerned authorities to expedite construction work of the hospital, he said that no negligence would be tolerated in the development work.

He added, “In order to stamp out cancer disease, we all will have to work sincerely.” On the occasion, Additional Commissioner, Quetta, Dr. Yasir Bazai, Deputy Commissioner, Quetta, Shahak Baloch, Nur Bakhsh Bizenjo and others were also present.