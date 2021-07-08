Commissioner Sibi reviews development projects

DERA BUGHTI: Commissioner, Sibi Division, Balach Aziz arrived Dera Bughti on Thursday. He reviewed development projects being executed in District Dera Bughti in a meeting of heads of different line departments held in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Dera Bughti.

Directing the concerned authorities to personally monitor the ongoing development schemes, he said that attention be paid to addressing the problems being faced by the people of District Dera Bughti. Commissioner Sibi Division paid a visit to the office of District Health Officer, Dera Bughti and District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Bughti. On the occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to ensure the presence of staff so that patients could not confront hardships.

Balach Aziz later inspected the construction work of Girls College,Dera Bughti and Sports Complex, Dera Bughti. He directed the authorities to expedite completing the construction work of Girls College, Dera Bughti and Sports Complex, Dera Bughti. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Dera Bughti, Captain (Retd) Zulfiqar Ali Karar and other authorities were also present.