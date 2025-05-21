Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, reassured that he is committed to resolving the issues faced by the transport community and emphasized the importance of full compliance with transport regulations.
He made these remarks while speaking at the Goods Transporters Association’s thanksgiving and oathtaking ceremony at a local hotel.
During the ceremony, the commissioner expressed gratitude for the success of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the recent IndoPak war and appreciated the services of the transport community for the nation. He instructed the transporters to comply with Section 144 and to install IT SIMs and trackers in their vehicles as soon as possible.
The commissioner announced that the Mauripur Truck Stand is being relocated outside the city, and efforts are ongoing to resolve issues related to the Karachi Port Trust. On this occasion, the association’s president, Tariq Gujar, presented the transport community’s challenges to the commissioner.
Other speakers at the event included Haji Muhammad Yousuf Khan and Hamas Khan Lodhi. During the ceremony, the commissioner was presented with a beautiful souvenir, and prominent figures from the transport community were awarded performance awards.