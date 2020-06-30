Committee for part time consultancy

June 30, 2020

Quetta:Government of Balochistan has constituted a committee for framing of policy regarding part time Consultancy/ Engagement in trade under Rule 16 of the Balochistan Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

A notification issued by Services and General Administration Department says, “On directions of the Chief Minister Balochistan, the Services and General Administration Department is pleased to constitute a committee for framing of Policy regarding Part Time Consultancy / Engagement in trade under Rule 16 of the Balochistan Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, as under: (1) Additional Secretary (Regulation) Services and General Administration Department, Chairman, Additional Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Member, Additional Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Member, Additional Secretary Finance Department, Member, Under Secretary (Services-II), Services and General Administration Department, Member, Under Secretary (Regulation-I), Services and General Administration Department, Secretary”.

It further says, “The Committee shall submit its report by first week of July, 2020”.

Related Posts