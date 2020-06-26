Committee to purchase aircraft

June 26, 2020

Quetta:Government of Balochistan has constituted a procurement committee for purchase of Aircraft for Government of Balochistan.

A notification issued by the office of the Chief Pilot, Government of Balochistan says, “The Government of Balochistan is pleased to constitute the following procurement committee under the Rule-7 of BPPRA, 2014, for purchase of Aircraft for Government of Balochistan: (1) Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chairman (2) Additional Chief Secretary (Dev), Planning and Development Department, Member (3) Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Member (4) Secretary Services and General Administration Department, Member (5) Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Member (6) Secretary Finance Department, Member (7) Chief Pilot Learjet 45 and R Government of Balochistan, Member (8) Managing Director BPPRA, Member (9) Airport Manager CAA Quetta Airport, Member (10) 2xMembers from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Karachi, Member (11) Suitable Representative Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Member (12) Deputy Secretary (Aviation), Services and General Administration Department, Member/ Secretary.”

