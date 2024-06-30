The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly denounced a series of attacks targeting Muslims in different parts of India.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the CPI (M) Delhi chapter has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging immediate action against a BJP leader who threatened to kill two lakh Muslims within 48 hours in Sangam Vihar, Delhi.
“The local SHO’s failure to identify the perpetrators and file an FIR against the hate speech offender is unacceptable negligence that undermines communal harmony,” stated KM Tiwari, CPI (M) state secretary. The letter is in response to the viral video of a BJP leader, identified as Karnail Singh. In the video, he can be seen threatening mass violence against the Muslim community before a police officer.
The party’s Politburo also issued a statement condemning recent attacks on Muslims across various states post-election results.