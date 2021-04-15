Complaint cell set up to register complaints against profiteers, hoarders

Karachi, April 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for the Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, said on Thursday that a complaint cell had been set up to register complaints against illicit profiteers and hoarders. The cell is set up in the office of the Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, he said while talking to the people who came to his office today. Jeewan said that people could register their grievances in the cell from 9:00 am on 02199244607 and 02199244608 while consumers could also register their grievances in the offices of the district administration.

Jeewan said that crackdown had been launched against illicit profiteering and hoarders across the province. He further said that officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices were also conducting raids against profiteers and hoarder across the province in collaboration with the district administration.

The special assistant said that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the province and illegal profits would not be allowed under the guise of Ramadan Sharif. Jeewan said that on the first day of Ramadan, more than 2,700 shops, fruit and vegetable sellers and other food vendors were checked across the province, while the province was not aware of the official price list and illegal profiteering.

More than Rs11,2300 were issued to more than 570 grand vendors and shopkeepers across the province. According to details, 137 profiteers in Karachi division were fined more than Rs 690,000 while 435 profiteers in other districts of the province were also fined more than Rs 424,000. He further said that illegitimate profiteers would not be forgiven under any circumstances. Jeewan directed the district administration to take full legal action against the hoarders and sellers of substandard items.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

