Complaint in consumer court filed against overcharging

KARACHI: A complaint was filed in a local consumer court against alleged overcharging by a shoe company.

According to a press release on Tuesday, a citizen, Ahsan Bari Channa advocate, through his lawyer Kazim Hussain Mahesar filed a complaint in the court of consumer protection judge South Karachi under Section 26 of Sindh Consumer Protection Act against a Lahore-based shoe company.

The claimant maintained that he bought a box of shoe polish from the store of that company situated at Saddar Karachi but he was overcharged illegally. He prayed the court for action against the respondents and payment of damages.

It may be noted that awareness about the consumer rights is increasing in Sindh as well as the whole country which is a healthy development.