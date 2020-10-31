Complete shutdown in IIOJK today

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed today (Saturday), against Modi’s fascist government’s plans to allow Hindus from India to buy land in the territory.

Call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and supported by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Peoples League and other pro-freedom organizations. In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman appealed to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to resist the nefarious Indian moves, tooth and nail.

