Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow

SRINAGAR: A complete shutdown will be observed tomorrow (February 11) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 40th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

According a to Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom organizations.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison. Indian authorities have not returned the mortal remains of the martyred leader to his family for proper burial despite consistent demand by the people of the occupied territory.

The APHC and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt have maintained that the martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle against Indian yoke. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

On the other hand, posters with pictures of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru appeared in different areas of occupied Kashmir appealing to the people to observe a complete strike on Sunday (February 11).

The posters displayed by various Hurriyat organizations in Srinagar and other areas of the occupied territory said that these great sons of the soil sacrificed their lives for the better future of the Kashmiri people. They also asked the people to hold prayer meetings for the Kashmiri martyrs.

The posters deplored that India was violating international law in occupied Kashmir to suppress the ongoing freedom movement. They reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their freedom struggle and called upon the international community to play a role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.