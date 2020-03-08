Concern expressed over IOK women’s plight

March 8, 2020

Islamabad, March 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Hurriyat leaders and organizations on the occasion of International Women’s Day have expressed concern over the plight of women of occupied Kashmir. Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad that Kashmiri women had been facing Indian oppression for the last several decades. Kashmiri women have an important role in the struggle for liberation and are sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the world knew that Indian occupation forces were using women as a weapon. He added that Indian forces had killed thousands of people or disappeared forever, affecting thousands of women who were being identified today by “half widows”.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, addressing Kashmir refugees in Gujranwala said, today International Women Day is being observed all over the world but in occupied Kashmir women are facing many hardships, adding that several women have become psychological patients. He deplored that Kashmiri women have also been blinded by the use of pellet guns by Indian troops.

He deplored that women had been gang-raped by Indian troops and hundreds abducted and many women Hurriyat leaders had been held in various Indian prisons. Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Imtiaz Wani in his statement in Islamabad, expressing concern over the plight of Kashmiri women, said that Kashmiri women had been brutalized by Indian forces. He deplored that mothers were waiting for their disappeared sons, widows and half widows were in pain.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the United Nations should also take notice of the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri women. He said that the organisations working for women’s rights all over the world do not see women’s rights in occupied Kashmir.

