Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):The concluding ceremony of “03 Months Pre-Service Training Program-2021 for Newly Appointed AD and SJs and Civil Judges-cum-Magistrates” was held in the Auditorium of Punjab Judicial Academy on 8th December, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., which was Chaired by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, Lahore / Chairperson Board of Management, Punjab Judicial Academy. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Judge, Lahore High Court, Lahore / Member Board of Management, Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore also graced the occasion.

The proceedings were started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Where after, Ms. Namra Saleem, trainee Civil Judge expressed her views about the training program on behalf of training participants. After that Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Director Administration, Punjab Judicial Academy welcomed and expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Guest and other respectable guests and briefly explained the salient features of the training program.

The Hon’ble Chief Guest addressed the Participants, congratulates them to complete the training program successfully and advised them to work with full devotion, dignity and honestly in Dispensation of Justice to public at large. His lordship also acknowledged the services of the Punjab Judicial Academy and gratitude the working of Hon’ble Director General, Mr. Justice (Rtd.) Abdus Sattar Asghar for designing such like training program.

While addressing, the Hon’ble Chief Guest also highlighted the importance of training program to achieve the desired goal with the hope that this training program will equip the participants with the latest techniques and skill, to achieve the objectives of the training program.

Where-after, certificates were distributed amongst the participants by the Hon’ble Chief Guest accompanied by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Shahid Jamil Khan and Director Administration, PJA. At the end group photo was made and respectable guests were offered refreshment.

