Lahore, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):The concluding ceremony of “One Week Performance Evaluation Training Program – 2022 for Additional District and Sessions Judges was held on 23rd July, 2022 at 02:00 p.m. in the Punjab Judicial Academy, which was Chaired by Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Training (Distance Learning), PJA, Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Program, PJA participated the ceremony.

The concluding ceremony was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Where after, Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, AD and SJ, Chishtian, representative of participants expressed his views about the training program. After that Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Training (Distance Learning), Punjab Judicial Academy passed concluding remarks.

While addressing the participants, Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad said that admittedly, it is the desire of every officer that he /she be promoted at a higher post and I pray that all of you may be promoted at your turn at the earliest. Where-after, certificates were distributed amongst the participants by the Chair and Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Program, Punjab Judicial Academy and at the end group photo was taken.

