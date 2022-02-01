Lahore, January 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):The concluding ceremony of “One Week Performance Evaluation Training Program – 2022 for Senior Civil Judges-cum-Magistrates (Batch-III) was held on 29th January, 2022 at 01:45 p.m. in the Punjab Judicial Academy, which was Chaired by Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Director Administration, PJA.

Mr. Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Director Training (Distance Learning), PJA, Ch. Muhammad Siddique, Director Academics / Program, PJA and Ms. Bushra Zaman, Director (Research and Publications), PJA also participated the ceremony. The concluding ceremony was started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Where after, Mr. Khalid Yaqoob Warraich, Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division), Vehari, expressed his views as representative of participants, about the training program. After that Mr. Ashtar Abbas, Director Administration, Punjab Judicial Academy passed concluding remarks.

While addressing the participants, Mr. Ashtar Abbas said that admittedly, it is the desire of every officer that he /she be promoted at a higher post and we pray that all of you may be promoted at your turn at the earliest. Where-after, certificates were distributed amongst the participants by the Chair and Directors of the Punjab Judicial Academy and at the end group photo was taken.

