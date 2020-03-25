Condemnation of terrorist attack on Gurdwara in Kabul

March 25, 2020

Islamabad, March 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul that has resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to several worshippers. Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright.

Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times.

