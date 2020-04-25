Condolence on demise of Mehtab Chawla

April 26, 2020

KARACHI:Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow on sad demise of veteran industrialist Mehtab Uddin Chawla who passed away on Sunday after protracted illness.

In a statement issued, Siraj Teli and Agha Shahab said that Late Mehtab Uddin Chawla, besides being the Chairman and CEO of AlKaram Towel Industries Pvt. Limited, also remained actively engaged in serving the business and industrial community from several platforms since many decades and he always supported Siraj Teli’s viewpoint and decisions.

Siraj Teli said, “Mehtab Chawla raised strong voice throughout his life for the rights and wellbeing of the business and industrial community. He was a wonderful and dynamic person who will always be remembered for his dedicated services to the business and industrial community.”

While offering sincere condolences to all the family members particularly his sons, Chairman BMG and President KCCI prayed that may Almighty Allah places the departed soul in heaven and grants fortitude to the members of the bereaved family and friends to bear this irreparable loss.

