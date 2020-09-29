Condolence: (President, PM, COAS express deep condolence over sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir)

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed their deep heartfelt condolence over the sad demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In his condolence message, the President prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

The President said the late leader played a significant role in strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait relations. In his message, the Prime Minister said we extend our heartfelt condolences to Crown Prince, Al-Sabah family and to the Kuwaiti people.

He said Emir’s contributions to Pakistan-Kuwait relations will always be remembered. The Army Chief in his message prayed Allah Almighty to bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.