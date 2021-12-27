Conference demands removal of PM

LARKANA: PPP in a Yaad-e-Benazir Conference at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto memorial Library on Sunday termed the tragedies of 18th October and 27th December as part of conspiracies and demanded inclusion of Arbab Ghulam Rahim in the investigation.

Through another resolution it also demanded to include dictator Pervaiz Musharraf who ordered cleaning of the place of her martyrdom and destroyed evidence. The Conference also demanded removal of prime minister Imran Khan being responsible for the crisis, economic catastrophe, inflation and holding of early elections in the country.

While addressing the conference, PPP Sindh Chief Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement to make Nawaz Sharif a fourth time PM has proved that those forces have refused to give more shoulder to Imran Khan. Nisar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about Nawaz Sharif has proved that he is the selected man and the helpless Prime Minister who is talking about such stories.

He said PM Khan is responsible for PTI’s defeat in KPK local bodies election adding he should acknowledge his failure and tender resignation. He said early elections are the solution to all crises. He said Shaheed Bhutto laid the foundation of PPP with 300 people who were in a convention which was held in Lahore and since then dictators and others tried to weaken the party for which false cases and hardships were made but the party is stronger than ever, he claimed.

Jameel Soomro, political secretary to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Mullah Military Alliance (MMA), IJI and other alliances were formed but they could not defeat PPP. In a resolution, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also paid rich tributes for her sacrifices for the cause of democracy and the people.