Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 108,317

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): 4646 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours taking the total tally to 108,317. These include 40,819 in Punjab, 39,555 Sindh, 14,006 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6788 Balochistan, 5785 Islamabad, 952 Gilgit-Baltistan and 412 in Azad Kashmir. The death toll from the virus stands at 2172 with 105 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 35,018 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

