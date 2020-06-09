Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 108,317

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): 4646 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours taking the total tally to 108,317. These include 40,819 in Punjab, 39,555 Sindh, 14,006 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6788 Balochistan, 5785 Islamabad, 952 Gilgit-Baltistan and 412 in Azad Kashmir. The death toll from the virus stands at 2172 with 105 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 35,018 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

