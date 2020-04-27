Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 13,328

April 27, 2020

Islamabad, April 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 13,328. According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 5,446 cases in Punjab, 4,615 in Sindh, 1,864 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 245 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 59 in Azad Kashmir. 3029 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 281.

