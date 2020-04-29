Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 14,885

April 29, 2020

Islamabad, April 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 14,885. According to National Command and Operation Center, these include 5,827 cases in Punjab, 5,291 in Sindh, 2,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915 in Balochistan, 330 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 297 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 65 in Azad Kashmir. 3425 patients have so far recovered while the death toll from the virus stands at 327.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts