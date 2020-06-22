Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 181,088

June 22, 2020

Islamabad, June 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): 4471 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 181,088. These include 66943 in Punjab, 69628 in Sindh, 21997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9475 in Balochistan, 10912 in Islamabad, 1288 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 845 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3590 with 89 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 30,520 corona tests were carried out during this period. 71,458 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

