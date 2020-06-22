National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 181,088

June 22, 2020

Islamabad, June 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): 4471 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 181,088. These include 66943 in Punjab, 69628 in Sindh, 21997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9475 in Balochistan, 10912 in Islamabad, 1288 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 845 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 3590 with 89 deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours. 30,520 corona tests were carried out during this period. 71,458 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner