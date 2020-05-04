Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 20,186

May 4, 2020

Islamabad, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): The total number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 20,186. These include Punjab, 7524, Sindh, 7465, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3129, Balochistan 1218, Islamabad Capital Territory 415, Gilgit-Baltistan 364, and Azad Kashmir 71 cases.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 5,590 patients of Coronavirus have been recovered, while 462 died (Sindh: 130, Punjab: 124, KP: 180, ICT: 04, Balochistan: 21 and GB: 03) and 173 others are in a critical condition. 212,511 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. The government has made ready 717 hospitals with Covid facilities with 3,839 patients admitted across the country.

