Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 43,966

May 19, 2020

Islamabad, May 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has soared to 43,966 with 1841 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours. Overall, 15976 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 17241 in Sindh, 6230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2820 in Balochistan, 550 in Gilgit Baltistan, 1034 in Islamabad and 115 in Azad Kashmir. A total of 12,489 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 939 with 36 new deaths reported.

