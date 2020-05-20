Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 45,898
Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The nationwide tally of coronavirus has soared to 45,898 with 1,932 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.
16,685 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 17,947 in Sindh, 6,554 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 556 in Gilgit Baltistan, 1,138 in Islamabad and 133 in Azad Kashmir.
13,101 patients have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 985 with 46 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.
