Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 57,705

May 26, 2020

Islamabad, May 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): The number of coronavirus infection cases in the country has soared to 57,705 with 1,356 cases reported during the last twenty-four hours. According to National Command and Operation Center, 20,654 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir. 18,314 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1,197 with thirty deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

