Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 64,028

May 29, 2020

Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): 2636 new coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the tally to 64,028. 22,964 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 25309 in Sindh, 8842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3928 in Balochistan, 2100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 227 in Azad Kashmir.

22,305 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1317 with 57 deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours. 11931 corona tests were carried out during the last twenty-four hours.

