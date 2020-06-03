Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 80,463

June 3, 2020

Islamabad, June 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The emergence of 4,131 new infections over the last twenty-four hours has taken the nationwide tally of coronavirus to 80,463.

29,489 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 31,086 in Sindh, 10,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,740 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 779 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 284 in Azad Kashmir.

28,923 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 1,688 with 67 deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

