New Delhi: The Congress criticized the Modi administration following reports that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been instructed to re-explore the lithium reserves in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the situation as a “case of premature celebration,” expressing disapproval of the government’s approach to the lithium reserve discovery. Ramesh elaborated in a post on X, pointing out that the government announced the discovery of significant lithium reserves in February 2023 with considerable enthusiasm. However, subsequent auctions failed to attract bids, with the initial auction in November 2023 being canceled due to lack of interest, and a second attempt in March 2024 also receiving no bidders.
By October 2024, the GSI was tasked with re-exploring the reserves due to insufficient exploration data, delaying the auctions by at least six more months. Ramesh criticized the Modi government, suggesting that such announcements without adequate preparation reflect poor planning.
The Congress had previously attributed the lack of investor interest to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it discouraged exploration and development projects in the area. The party has called for improved planning and accountability in strategic resource ventures.
