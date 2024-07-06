The Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has attacked the BJP-led Indian government for pursuing policies detrimental to the people of the territory.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, IIOJK Congress chapter President Vikar Rasool Wani in a statement urged the party workers to intensify efforts in holding the BJP accountable for its anti-people, anti-youth, anti-student, and anti-farmer policies.
Wani criticized the BJP for indulging in vote-bank politics, manipulating public sentiment, and neglecting the welfare of the people of IIOJK.