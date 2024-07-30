Congress leader Tara Chand has said that India Alliance will form the government after the Assembly elections in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as people have come to know that the party in power only serves the interests of crony capitalists and not the common man.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, Tara Chand addressing public meeting in Dori Gulaba area of Block Khara Balli of Chhamb Constituency said ruling party has downgraded and divided the historical territory and deprived people of their valuable rights, who are worst sufferers of the policies of the Government in last ten years..
He lashed out at the ruling party for total betrayal with people of Jammu and Kashmir in which Jammu has suffered the most in every sphere. “Our identity, status rights and resources have been snatched and moreover our democracy has been taken away”, he lamented.
He said the Congress party believes in an inclusive and prosperous J and K that does not discriminate on the basis of religion, caste, class, language, region or creed. He said, “The principles envisaged by Congress helped us unite as a people. We have to continue our fight for the restoration of our infringed rights