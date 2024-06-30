Congress party has expressed serious concern over the hardships and restlessness being witnessed by the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to continue fighting for their betterment.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the Congress party reiterated that elections must be conducted in the territory without any further loss of time to ensure that the public elect their representatives.
In charge of IIOJK Congress and former Indian minister Bharat Sinh Solanki, who is on three-day visit of Srinagar, addressed a day long convention of the party workers in Khanmoh area of Srinagar district where he laid emphasizes over making all out efforts to reach out to public and try to address their grievances.
The President of Indian National Congress chapter in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Vikar Rasool Wani lamented the fact that occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the worst hit of BJP’s policies which are responsible for pushing the public towards economic backwardness and extreme joblessness. He said the time has changed and Congress party with full public support will give befitting reply to BJP and make it accountable and answerable for failing them (public) on all fronts.