The Congress party held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, which delegate dictatorial powers to the Lieutenant Governor before assembly elections.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters, led by Congress IIOJK Senior Vice President Mohammad Anwar Butt, marched from the Srinagar Party Office to MA Road, condemning New Delhi’s failure to restore peace in the territory.
They criticized the transfer of powers to the Lt. Governor after amending the J and K Reorganization Act, calling it an ‘unprecedented move’ against an elected government. The protest was attended by various Congress leaders and workers, who raised slogans against India’s handling of the situation in IIOJK.
The police detained several leaders, including Mohammad Anwar Butt, Mir Ruvais, Waseem Ahmad Shalla, and Firdous Ahmad Wani. The protesters demanded the revocation of the amendments to the reorganization act and the restoration of democratic rights in the territory. They also urged immediate measures to restore peace in the territory.