News Ticker: ﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Tractors from Belarus to Open New Era for Agriculture Growth﻿One Killed, Other Injured As Trailer Hits BIke in Karachi﻿Karachi Police Capture Bandit in Encounter﻿Intermittent rain expected in various areas of country﻿Iranian CG Vows to Strengthening Relations with Pakistan﻿HEC Launches Astrolabes Datacenter at NED University﻿Haleem Leads Rally, Announces Peace March Against Lawlessness﻿UNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz to Accelerate SME Reforms﻿Finance Minister Aurangzeb Joins Elite Economic Talks at AlUla Conference﻿Interior Minister Condemns Levies Post Attack, Honors Fallen Hero﻿Weather: Cold, Dry Weather to Persist in Northern Regions﻿International Experts Visit Sindh Agriculture University to Boost Research﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Sparks Agricultural Revolution﻿PM Shehbaz Condemns Terrorist Attack on Levies Post﻿Protest Rally in Harnai Calls for Release of PTM And Pashtun Qaumi Jirga Leaders﻿PDP Demands Strict Action Against Traffic Violations, Corruption﻿Tribal Elder Urges Authorities to Hold By-Polls in PB-36 Kalat﻿Sindh Govt Refutes Farooq Sattar’s Blames﻿Qalandar’s Urs: DC Reviews Pilgrims’ Health Facilities, Security﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Launched in Cholistan to Transform Agriculture﻿Renowned Poet Dr Akash Ansari Dies in Hyderabad’s House Fire﻿Encroachments to Be Removed Across Karachi: Mayor﻿Sindh Cabinet Approves Five-Year Upper Age Relaxation for Jobs﻿Sindh Governor, ANP Leader Urge Road Safety Measures﻿Sindh Govt to Launch Stern Crackdown on Unfit Vehicles﻿BD HC for granting Karachi and Chittagong status of sister cities﻿Pakistan, Saudi Navies Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise﻿JI Leader Assails Rising Crimes in Sindh﻿Sindh Culture Minister Inaugurates Laahoti Festival in Larkana﻿SEPA Conducts Environmental Inspection of Two Sugar Mills in Ghotki dist﻿All Set to Hold Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs on Feb 17﻿SAU, Tehran Varsity Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic Ties﻿Azerbaijan offers Pakistan to join green energy corridor﻿New Telecom Companies Will Entry in Pakistan as PTA Issues Virtual Network Licenses: Shaza﻿Pakistan Leads the Way in Global SDG Adoption﻿NUST and PEF Join Forces to Support Students Through Scholarships﻿Interior Minister reviews arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad﻿Govt’s economic reforms yield positive results: Report﻿PM emphasises to strengthen collaboration with UN in sustainable development, climate change﻿CJP administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges﻿IFC Acknowledges Pakistan’s Reform Efforts, Commends Private Sector Growth﻿30 Sri Lankan Students Arrive in Pakistan to Pursue MBBS Degrees﻿Pakistan Calls for Concrete Plan at UN to Resolve Yemen Crisis﻿Dr Mukhtar calls for integrated efforts to protect children from vaccine preventable diseases﻿IFC head,FinMin reaffirm to continued collaboration, investment in Pakistan’s economic development﻿Justice Ejaz Swati Takes Oath as BHC’s Acting Chief Justice﻿Eleven Coal Miners Killed, Six Injured in Harnai Bomb Attack﻿KSE Market Trading: PSEL, AGP, PKGS Emerge Top performers﻿Kashmiris Residing in UK Urged to Expose Indian Atrocities﻿KSE-100 Faces Downward Pressure Amid Lower Trading volumes﻿CDA, World Bank would ensure provision of services to Islamabad’s residents:CDA Chairman﻿Pakistan, Turkiye Forge Stronger Ties with 24 New Agreements﻿Pakistan, Trkiye strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans﻿Turkish President Accorded Warm Welcome in Pakistan﻿Pakistan prioritizes circular economy to boost sustainability, waste management: Romina﻿Pakistan Consulate’s cricket team remains unbeaten, wins Diplomatic Cup 2025﻿Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training﻿PBM disbursed Rs13.946b for treatment of 108217 cancer patients since 2008: WHO Rep told﻿Kazakhstan expresses interest in developing closer ties with Pakistan in medical sector﻿EXIM Bank of Pakistan, Trk Eximbank sign MoU to boost export cooperation﻿A dramatic reading of historic 1921 trial on Sunday﻿Shaheens Squads Announced for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Matches﻿Pakistan and Korea Strengthen Partnership in Agricultural Innovation﻿5G services to be introduced by mid this year, NA told﻿Spring tree plantation drive launched at Margalla Hills National Park﻿President returns home after two-day visit to Portugal﻿Pakistan, Belarus explore industrial cooperation in heavy machinery sector﻿Parliament Pledges to Empower Women, Affirms NA Speaker﻿Donor-Driven Forums Must Refocus on Core Objectives, Urges NA Speaker﻿Senator Rubina Khalid Pledges Dignified Fund Distribution for BISP Beneficiaries﻿Naqvi LAUDS Sindh Rangers﻿Pakistan Confirms 74th Polio Case of 2024﻿Empowering Women in Nuclear: Global Leaders Praise Pakistan’s ProgressSaudi businesses eye stronger ties with Pakistan as Albaik confirms expansionGoogle’s AI Empowers Karachi’s Tech Community with AI TrainingNaval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMANEr Rashid’s Hunger Strike Continues as Health Declines﻿Pakistan on path of progress, prosperity: Info Minister﻿Govt committed to improve Ease of Doing Business index: Jam﻿Maryam pays tribute to Nawaz, Shehbaz on poll anniversary﻿Pakistan’s prosperity’s dream unattainable without tackling terrorism: PM﻿Sindh governor to host largest-ever Iftar this Ramazan﻿Sindh govt introduces Climate Smart Technology﻿Rs101,400 fine slapped on road safety violators﻿CM Maryam happy over revival of international cricket in Pakistan﻿KATI shocked over loss of lives in traffic accidents﻿Lanjar takes notice of citizen’s death in police custody﻿Naval chief visits ships of foreign navies participating in Exercise AMAN﻿Gaddafi Stadium Revamp Sets Stage for Cricket Extravaganza﻿PM’s aide seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans﻿Acting Chairman Senate, UK’s Deputy Speaker discuss expansion of parliamentary ties﻿Shehbaz, Hamza acquitted from Ramzan Sugar Mill Case﻿Former caretaker Finance Ministers share insights on economic governance.﻿Pakistan, Trkiye forge stronger digital ties﻿Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss economic cooperation at ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Jeddah﻿Pakistan High Commission Canada marks Kashmir Solidarity Day﻿Pakistan, China call for expanding cultural exchanges﻿Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening climate action for sustainable future