Former Minister of Tourism and Transport, Muhammad Tahir Khokhar, said today that elements conspiring against Pakistan would never succeed.
In a statement, he said that we stand with our army for the protection and stability of Pakistan. Khokhar mentioned that enemy forces were trying to weaken Pakistan by attempting to create terrorism and instability in the country.
He said: “Pakistan’s security agencies and military are vigorously confronting these challenges, and all citizen stands with their armed forces.”
He stated that India is supporting terrorists in Pakistan to create unrest in the country, but all these conspiracies of the enemy will fail because the Pakistani people and military are determined to defend the nation.
Khokhar further added that elements hostile to Pakistan were trying to spread chaos in the country, but the Pakistani people and armed forces were fully prepared to thwart these conspiracies. He appealed to the public to maintain their unity and solidarity so that the enemy’s nefarious plans could be foiled.
“The enemy wants to divide us, but we will counter it with unity. Every possible step will be taken for the survival, integrity, and stability of Pakistan, and no one will be allowed to weaken the country,” he concluded.