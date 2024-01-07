Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists published

ISLAMABAD:,,, Returning officers in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan have published the constituency-wise preliminary lists of polling stations.

Candidates and voters have the opportunity to submit their suggestions or objections regarding polling stations to the District Returning Officers until Thursday.

DROs are set to declare their decisions on these objections or suggestions from 12th to 17th of this month. Final list of polling stations will be revealed 15 days before the elections.