August 12, 2020

Islamabad, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Capital Development Authority has opened bids for the project for construction of four box culverts in sector I-11/2. 17 different firms participated in the bidding process. NIT of the project was amounting to Rs. 137.416 million rupees however, due to healthy competition lowest bid amounting to Rs. 94.12 million was received which is 31.60% below the estimated cost.

The culverts have been planned in Sector I-11/2 to drain high volumes of water and handle a high flow rate than pipes. The culverts will further accommodate vehicular and pedestrian movement. The development work in Sector I-11 is being carried out as part of a comprehensive strategy by incumbent CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift of infrastructure in Islamabad. In addition to construction of box culverts, work on establishment of storm drainage system in sector I-11 will also commence soon. The construction of box culverts will be completed in 12 months.

