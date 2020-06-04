Construction of Pakistan Navy’s first MILGEM-class ship begins

June 4, 2020

Islamabad, June 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): The construction of Pakistan Navy’s first MILGEM-class ship has started in Turkey. The inaugural ceremony to this effect was held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard. The state-of-the-art ship will be equipped with modern weaponry and sensors. Under the transfer of technology agreement signed between Pakistan and Turkey, two of the four ships will be constructed at Karachi shipyard.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that the domestic construction of the ships will help promote shipbuilding industry. The spokesperson said the construction of MILGEM-class ships reflects the strong bonds that exist between Pakistan and Turkey.

