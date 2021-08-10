Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran Jafar Ronas calls on CM Advisor

LAHORE: Director General and Cultural Attaché, Cultural Center Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran Jafar Ronas calls on Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Tuesday in Lahore.

During the meeting both officials discussed the matters of mutual interest and cooperation and agreed on the idea of person-to-person exchanges from both cultural and tourism perspectives. The Advisor Asif Mehmood while discussing the role of both departments has also put forward the idea of cultural showcasing with participation from both brotherly countries.

In connection with this, the Advisor said that panel tour operators from both Pakistan and Iran should be connected. “Exchange of cultural documentaries between both departments should be made,” Asif Mehmood added. Jafer Ronas valued Pakistan’s tourism potential and said that people of Iran are not fully aware of Pakistan’s rich heritage. Moreover, he added that media from both the countries can play a significant role in alignment of our cultures.

Iranian diplomat stressed on the need to depict the similar cultural heritage of both nations. He said, “As a person in-charge, it is our responsibility to portray and let people know about the cultural history of both countries.” “Sites of Lahore with Persian description are translated into Urdu which show brotherly countries ties,” the Advisor said.

He further said, “Tourism angle that is unexplored should be showcased.” Additional Secretary Tourism Ms Kalsoom Saqib, DG PHA Lahore Jawad Ahmad Qureshi and MD TDCP were also present during the meeting.