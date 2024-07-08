A consultative workshop focusing on “Media Freedom Response Mapping: Highlighting Enforcement Gaps” was jointly organized by the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR), National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Initiatives for Digital and Media Freedoms (IDMF), and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.
According to a press released issued today, the event aimed to share the findings of a comprehensive research conducted by PCHR to identify and address the enforcement gaps within institutions mandated to protect journalists and ensure their safety as guaranteed by the Constitution and relevant laws.
The study was presented by Ahmad Nadeem.The workshop brought together a distinguished panel of participants, including Shafique Chaudhry, Executive Director of PCHR; Afzal Butt, President of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists; Anis Haroon, Member of NCHR; Mazhar Abbas, senior journalist; Tahir Khan, Sadaf Khan, and others.
In the context of the recent spike in cases of violence against journalists. the participants at the workshop appreciated the research approach and process while agreeing with the key findings of the research. They discussed various issues contributing to the ineffectiveness of current institutions and mechanisms dedicated to journalist safety.
The participants underscored the need to enhance the capabilities of institutions responsible for safeguarding journalists through better training and the provision of adequate resources. They emphasized that building political will is essential, advocating for engagement with political parties to prioritize the safety of journalists and the importance of media freedom.
Ensuring a consultative process for effective legislation was highlighted as vital, with participants calling for inclusive dialogue to create robust legal frameworks that protect media personnel. The necessity of fostering engagement with youth to cultivate a culture of media freedom and awareness about journalists’ rights was also discussed as crucial for long-term change. Additionally, there was a pressing need to prevent over-legislation and eliminate contradictions within existing legal frameworks to ensure coherence and effectiveness in protecting journalists.
The workshop concluded with a collective call for action to address these enforcement gaps. Participants expressed their commitment to working collaboratively towards enhancing the safety and protection of journalists in Karachi and across Pakistan.