Contingency plan prepared for monsoon: Administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that contingency plan had been prepared for monsoon as dewatering pumps were on standby at underpasses. “Monday’s spell of rain was pre mature however it would help us in motivating the measures ahead of monsoon. 25 water pumps have been increased and three teams comprising of officers and employees are set up for better drainage of rain water,” the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to media at Metropole Chowrangi after inspecting drainage works at Shara e Faisal, Karsaz, Liaquautabad, Nazimabad underpass and other localities.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Works and Services Shabeeh ul Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Talha, Director Nauman Arshad and others were also present on the occasion. The Administrator said that in the wake meteorological department prediction that there would be 50 per cent more rains this year, KMC and other civic department are fully ready to facilitate the people during rains.

He said that joint efforts and strategy should be adopted as the situation would remain in control if every civic body performs its responsibilities. “Services of Pakistan Navy, Cantonment Boards and Pakistan Disaster Management Authority may also be sought in case of any emergency,” he added. Ahmed said that cleanliness of 514 small and 38 big nullahs are being carried out.

He said that water of 70 to 80 millimeter rain could be drained out timely in Karachi but in case of 150 to 200 millimeter it would be difficult for them to drain out water on time. Replying a question, the Administrator said encroachment from Shara e Faisal would be removed. He also said action is being taken against illegally established cattle markets in different parts of the city. Sajid: Karachi-Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that there were 169 choking points at different drains out of which 80 per cent choking points have been cleared.

“Pumps have been installs at Sharah e Faisal. Drainage machinery has been handed over to technical officers. Action will be taken against those obstructing manholes or drains and it will be a criminal act,” the Administrator expressed these views while briefing the media representatives at the Rosy Warden Headquarters about existing de-watering pumps, machinery and vehicle arrangements.

He also and visited various parts of the city. Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Works Shabih Ul Hasnain Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services SM Taha, Director Noman Arshad, Chief Engineer Electrical Abbas Shah, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present.

Ahmed said that all preparations for the rains are completed and hopefully the drains will not overflow this year. The Administrator Karachi said that KMC has 4 inch, 6 inch and 8 inch pipes for drainage of water for which staff is also deployed. The machinery will be delivered to the relevant place.

“It should reach the people that KMC will work to the best of its ability and there is excellent coordination between all the agencies. City wardens will be on the roads during the rains and will guide the citizens along with the traffic police. There is cooperation and collaboration among all civic bodies,” he added.

The Administrator requested the media representatives to inform them wherever any problem so that immediate solution can be found to it. He said that Solid Waste Management Board will play a pivotal role in disposing of waste on Eid-ul-Adha, Ahmed said that staff with two de-watering pumps will continuously deployed at 11 underpasses, adding that four underpasses have recently been handed over to KMC including KPT, Shaun Circle underpass and Mehran underpass.

“This is the first time that such a large number of contingency plans have been drawn up and implemented in such a coordinated manner throughout the city. A system has also been set up to monitor attendance of officials and employees,” Ahmed said. He added that staff are on alert where de-watering pumps are needed and urban rescue teams have been assigned to carry out their duties. Building collapse incidents, traffic control and other issues are also being monitored,” he said.

After the press briefing, the Administrator paid visits to Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, KDA Chowrangi, Haidery and other areas to inspect the rainwater drainage. Deputy Commissioner Central Muhammad Bakhsh Dharijo, Director General Works, Senior Director Coordination and Senior Director Municipal Services, Director Protocol Abdul Rahim Qadwai and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.