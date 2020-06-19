Contingency plan prepared to deal with flooding in upcoming monsoon season: Chairman NDMA

June 19, 2020

Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said a contingency plan has been prepared to deal with the flooding in the upcoming monsoon season.

Addressing a pre monsoon conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the plan will be shared with all the stakeholders in order to take on the impending monsoon in the most professional and prudent manner. The Chairman NDMA said all the major cities are vulnerable to flooding in the monsoon season. He said the authorities in Karachi should clean all the drains whilst those in Lahore, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Nowshera should also remain prepared to respond to the flooding.

