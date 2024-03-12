Continuity of policies, political stability must to achieve sustainable development: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal has expressed the government's determination to prioritize concrete planning to foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem aimed at job creation and youth development.

In a televised message following assuming the charge of his office here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he underscored the significance of such planning to ensure sustainable development.

He said continuity of policies and political stability is a must to achieve sustainable development. He stressed the significance of utilizing the latest technology to boost productivity in sectors such as agriculture and industries, ensuring their competitiveness in today's world.

Ahsan Iqbal said the framework of Five Es prepared back in August 2022 to turnaround Pakistan will be implemented in a vigorous manner.

The framework focuses on five key areas, namely Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Change, Energy and Equity and Empowerment.

The Minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase two offers a big opportunity to Pakistan. He said we have restored the confidence of Chinese friends on the CPEC and the project will be taken forward.

He said given the economic challenges, it will be government's effort to shift to innovative financing mechanism to further strengthen the infrastructure.

He stressed the need for export led growth and achieving the target of increasing exports to one hundred billion dollars in seven to eight years. He said it will also be our mission to set long-term development goals.

The Minister said the government will strengthen the private sector which should introduce Pakistani products in the world markets.

He also invited overseas Pakistanis to come forward and contribute to the development of the country. He assured that they will be fully facilitated.