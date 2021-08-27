Cooperation Avenues discussed with COMSATS’ Centre in Indonesia

Islamabad, August 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):On 25th August 2021, COMSATS’ officials held a virtual meeting with the representatives of its Centre of Excellence in Indonesia, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS), with a view to expand and strengthen existing cooperation with this relatively new Centre that joined the Organization in July 2020.

The meeting was held with the Vice Rector of Research, Innovation, Partnership and Alumni – Prof. Bambang Pramujati; Director for Research – Dr. Agus M. Hatta; and Assistant Professor at Department of Chemistry – Dr. Sri Fatmawati. From COMSATS’ side, Mr. Irfan Hayee, Deputy Director (Programmes); Mr. Nisar Ahmed, Deputy Director (Systems); Ms. Huma Balouch, Sr. Assistant Director (Programmes); Mr. Farhan Ansari, Sr. Assistant Director (Programmes); and Mr. Baber Sultan, Programme Officer attended the meeting.

Discussions during the meeting focused on exploring ways Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS) could help achieve the central objective of COMSATS’ Network with the larger aim of facilitating science-led sustainable development of COMSATS’ member states. Few areas identified in this connection were:

Post-graduate scholarships and post-doc fellowships for students and researchers;

Technical trainings and scientific exchanges in areas of scientific strength of ITS, e.g., Artificial Intelligence and Natural Products Sciences;

Research collaboration in emerging and contemporary areas.

Further during the meeting, ITS’ officials shared their Institute’s response to COVID-19 Pandemic which culminated in initiation of 90 projects dealing with the various aspects of the Pandemic management. It was informed that IT’S continued academic and research activities during the Pandemic through digital means and resources. Institute’s future plans concerning the mitigation of challenges posed by COVID-19 were also shared by ITS’ officials during the meeting.

