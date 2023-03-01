Cop martyred, dacoit killed in Kashmore encounter

KASHMORE: A dacoit was killed and a police official embraced martyrdom during an alleged encounter with law enforcers in Tangwani Police Station jurisdiction of Kashmore district on Wednesday.

The police official who embraced martyrdom was identified as Dar Muhammad Bikhrani. Another police official Umeed Ali Bikhrani was injured in the encounter.

SSP Operations Irfan Sammu said the encounter between police and dacoit was still ongoing. The firing between dacoits and police created panic among residents of the area.