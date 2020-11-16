QUETTA:Consul General of Thailand Thatree Chauvachata and Deputy Apepan Chauvachata said that cordial industrial and business relations between Pakistan and Thailand exist and stability of bilateral trade between the two countries is the need of time.

These views were expressed by them while addressing office bearers and members of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry during their visit of Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday.

Earlier, Haji Abdullah Achakzai, Senior Vice President, Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Akhtar Kakar, Vice President and others accorded welcome to the Consul General of Thailand Thatree Chauvachata and Deputy Apepan Chauvachata.