Corolla 50 Million Global Sales Milestone

Karachi, August 24, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Toyota Corolla made its debut in November 1966 in Japan as a 1-litre compact 5-seater sedan, and within two years, doubled its annual production from 480,000 to 1.1 million vehicles. The introduction of the Toyota Corolla was a catalyst for mass car ownership in Japan, and the rest of Asia.

There was no looking back, and its sales grew from strength to strength over the past 55 years. Today the Toyota Corolla celebrates a spectacular global sales milestone of 50 million cars. This milestone underscores the robust confidence and belief in the Corolla’s build quality, reliability, safety and durability.

In 1966, Tatsuo Hasegawa, then Chief Engineer, was adamant that the Corolla must encompass features that bring happiness and well-being to people around the world. Toyota has continued to hold fast to this philosophy over these last 55 years. The Corolla then evolved through generations from 1966, with each generation offering more advanced features than the previous.

Available in more than 150 countries around the world, the Corolla is regarded as a ‘well-loved member of the family’. It continues to serve faithfully and dependably for different purposes – from reliable family car; to covering long commute distances and as a fun, sporty choice customised to changing customer lifestyles.

TOYOTA COROLLA IN ASIA

Hundreds of thousands of motorists in Asia have enjoyed and appreciated the Toyota Corolla from its early genesis. For many, the Corolla has been a centrepiece in the building of “treasured memories”. A common sentiment from many Corolla owners, regardless of country or region, is that many choose to keep their Corolla, or replace it with another Corolla.

Mr. Hao Tien, Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Motor Asia Pacific said: “We are absolutely delighted that we can celebrate this stunning sales milestone across Asia. The Corolla in many ways, mirror the growth story of Toyota around the world. It has kept faithful to its heritage and ethos of bringing happiness to every person who drives one; it has also stayed nimble with the times, always keeping several steps ahead in terms of design, comfort, and technological features to ensure uncompromising safety, performance and reliability.

“On behalf of Toyota, we would like to thank and express our deep appreciation to all Toyota dealers and Corolla owners who have contributed to this global milestone. We are confident with your continued and enthusiastic support, Corolla will remain a well-loved and trusted model for decades to come.”

There are many stories of Corolla fans owning multiple generations of the model since its 1966 launch. One customer from Pakistan, Mr. Zeerak Khan owns various different generations of Corolla since 1967 and has been using it as a family car and also prefers to use it for work and long route travelling due to its reliability and comfort.

TOWARDS CARBON NEUTRALITY and CONTRIBUTING TO SUSTAINABILITY

Toyota is very much committed to achieving zero CO2 emissions and a net positive environmental impact towards the future. The goal is to reduce CO2 emissions from new vehicles by 35% or more by the year 2030.

Among Toyota models, the Corolla offers hybrid electric options that provide all the torque and acceleration needed on everyday driving and highways. It is drawing from the leadership of Toyota in electrification technology since the launch of the Prius Hybrid 21 years ago.

LAUNCH OF COROLLA CROSS: MOVING INTO A NEW ERA

Over the past 55 years, the Toyota Corolla has been available in different variations. In Asia, the most popular Corolla option is the 4-door sedan. Now, in response to changing lifestyles, Toyota has introduced an SUV to the Corolla line-up to seamlessly satisfy diverse customer needs, with a full menu of advanced features in safety, performance and comfort.

Based on the “Corolla Meets SUV” concept, the Corolla Cross signals the transition to a new era of changing consumer preferences. This new model was globally introduced in Thailand last year and Pakistan has also launched Corolla Cross in April 2021 which is the first and only hybrid crossover SUV, equipped with latest fourth-generation Hybrid Powertrain Technology. By adding a new model to the Corolla series to suit the growing demand of SUVs, the enhanced Corolla line-up enables customers to select the model that better suits their diverse lifestyles and life stages.

While its rich heritage and history has kept the Corolla grounded with the same values that it was founded on, Toyota looks ahead to pursue constant “kaizen”, or continuous improvement.

