Corona claims 119 more lives as virus cases tally reach 176,617 in Pakistan

June 21, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 4,951 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours were reported in Pakistan on Sunday while 119 more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 3,501 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 176,617 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 67,353 cases were in Sindh, 65,739 in Punjab, 9,328 in Balochistan, 21,444 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,662 in Islamabad, 1,278 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 813 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 67,892 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country. It is feared that cases may rise to an alarming level by the end of this month as lockdown has been eased.

