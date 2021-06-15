Corona claims 56 more lives in country during last 24 hours

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Fifty-six more deaths due to Coronavirus and 1,239 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 36,368 tests were conducted in a day while positivity ratio remained at three point four zero percent.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Corona claims 56 more lives in country during last 24 hours appeared first on Official News Pakistan.

Related Posts

Punjab Chief Minister condemns Sibi blast

User2

Majeed Malik flays Shah Faisal for naming his party after JKPM

User2

JKPFL expresses concern over new domicile rules in IOK

User2