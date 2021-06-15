Corona claims 56 more lives in country during last 24 hours

Islamabad, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Fifty-six more deaths due to Coronavirus and 1,239 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country during the last twenty-four hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 36,368 tests were conducted in a day while positivity ratio remained at three point four zero percent.

